Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Gentry Beach announces multi-billion dollar investment in Pakistan’s luxury real estate

Gentry Beach Announces Multi Billion Dollar Investment In Pakistans Luxury Real Estate

ISLAMABAD – Gentry Beach, a leading international investor from the US, has announced plans for a multi-billion-dollar investment in Pakistan’s luxury real estate sector through his holding company, White Bridge Real Estate. The company is set to develop ultra-luxury properties in Islamabad and Karachi, including high-rise landmarks and exclusive mixed-use developments, while actively exploring opportunities to bring renowned international brands to Pakistan.

During his visit to Pakistan, Gentry Beach engaged with government officials, business leaders, and key stakeholders, highlighting the enormous potential of Pakistan’s real estate sector. His vision is to introduce world-class residential, commercial, and hospitality projects, setting new benchmarks for luxury, sustainability, and architectural excellence.

“We see Pakistan as a high-growth market with massive untapped potential in luxury real estate. Through White Bridge Real Estate, we are prepared to invest in and develop landmark projects that meet global standards. The scale of investment over time could reach billions of dollars, as we introduce international expertise, brands, and cutting-edge designs to Islamabad and Karachi,” said Gentry Beach.

White Bridge Real Estate, under Gentry Beach’s leadership, is already in discussions with leading global luxury brands and hospitality groups to establish their presence in Pakistan. The company’s developments will focus on high-end residences, commercial towers, and branded real estate, offering state-of-the-art amenities and unparalleled lifestyle experiences.

A representative from White Bridge Real Estate added, “This investment marks a turning point for Pakistan’s real estate sector. By introducing iconic, globally recognized luxury brands and world-class infrastructure, we aim to make Islamabad and Karachi premier destinations for international investors, high-net-worth individuals, and luxury seekers.”

With this unprecedented investment potential, White Bridge Real Estate is set to redefine Pakistan’s urban landscape, unlocking new opportunities in premium real estate, tourism, and commercial development. Further announcements regarding flagship projects, international partnerships, and groundbreaking timelines are expected in the coming months.

Gentry Beach led mining company signs landmark deal in Pakistan

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 31 January 2025 Thursday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search