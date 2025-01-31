Gentry Beach announces multi-billion dollar investment in Pakistan’s luxury real estate

ISLAMABAD – Gentry Beach, a leading international investor from the US, has announced plans for a multi-billion-dollar investment in Pakistan’s luxury real estate sector through his holding company, White Bridge Real Estate. The company is set to develop ultra-luxury properties in Islamabad and Karachi, including high-rise landmarks and exclusive mixed-use developments, while actively exploring opportunities to bring renowned international brands to Pakistan.

During his visit to Pakistan, Gentry Beach engaged with government officials, business leaders, and key stakeholders, highlighting the enormous potential of Pakistan’s real estate sector. His vision is to introduce world-class residential, commercial, and hospitality projects, setting new benchmarks for luxury, sustainability, and architectural excellence.

“We see Pakistan as a high-growth market with massive untapped potential in luxury real estate. Through White Bridge Real Estate, we are prepared to invest in and develop landmark projects that meet global standards. The scale of investment over time could reach billions of dollars, as we introduce international expertise, brands, and cutting-edge designs to Islamabad and Karachi,” said Gentry Beach.

White Bridge Real Estate, under Gentry Beach’s leadership, is already in discussions with leading global luxury brands and hospitality groups to establish their presence in Pakistan. The company’s developments will focus on high-end residences, commercial towers, and branded real estate, offering state-of-the-art amenities and unparalleled lifestyle experiences.

A representative from White Bridge Real Estate added, “This investment marks a turning point for Pakistan’s real estate sector. By introducing iconic, globally recognized luxury brands and world-class infrastructure, we aim to make Islamabad and Karachi premier destinations for international investors, high-net-worth individuals, and luxury seekers.”

With this unprecedented investment potential, White Bridge Real Estate is set to redefine Pakistan’s urban landscape, unlocking new opportunities in premium real estate, tourism, and commercial development. Further announcements regarding flagship projects, international partnerships, and groundbreaking timelines are expected in the coming months.