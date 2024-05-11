Peshawar teacher injured as ceiling fan falls on her in classroom

PESHAWAR – A woman teacher of a government-run school in Peshawar was injured after ceiling fan of the classroom fell on her, an incident that depicts plight of the public institutions in the province.
The incident took place at Government Girls Primary School, Chugal Pura, an official of the education department confirmed the incident.
Sub Divisional Education Officer Shamim Akhtar told media that the injured teacher had been shifted to hospital for treatment, adding that higher authorities have been informed about the incident.
Akhtar said that the primary school teachers remained unhurt in the incident, adding that school is in dilapidated condition. He said a summary for renovation of the school has also been sent to the department.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
