Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones to facilitate Hajj pilgrims this year

04:35 PM | 11 May, 2024
Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones to facilitate Hajj pilgrims this year
RIYADH – Saudi Arabia will conduct test of flying taxis and drones during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage to extend best facilities to the pilgrims.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Transport and Logistic Services Saleh al-Jasser revealed it during an interview with state-run television Al Arabiya.

He said that a lot of competitions among various transportation companies are taking place to provide a practical product in future.

As the transport sector is gradually expanding, it is necessary to take benefit from the modern technologies, he said. 

Approximately three million pilgrims from around the globe, including Pakistanis, will gather in the holy cities to perform the Hajj 2024.

