Search

Pakistan

Pakistan partners with McKinsey to digitize tax collection system

04:58 PM | 11 May, 2024
Mckinsey and Company

Pakistan has taken a significant step toward modernizing its tax collection system by signing a contract with the global consulting firm McKinsey and Company. The move aims to digitalize the tax system, enhancing transparency and revenue growth in the country.

The decision comes amid talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new bailout loan, where reforms in public finances, including fiscal consolidation and tax base expansion, are expected to be emphasized.

Pakistan faces challenges with its narrow tax base, as highlighted by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), which plans to add 1.5 million new taxpayers in the current fiscal year to address this issue.

Following the signing of the contract, a high-level meeting was held at the FBR headquarters, attended by officials from the finance ministry, FBR, McKinsey, and Karandaaz. The collaboration aims to leverage technology for modernizing tax operations and improving efficiency and transparency.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized the government's commitment to digital transformation for enhancing tax collection, foreseeing positive economic impacts.

FBR Chairman Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana expressed FBR's dedication to leveraging technology to enhance revenue collection, emphasizing the project's significance in achieving transparency and efficiency.

Pakistan's urgent need for financial assistance is underscored by a balance of payment crisis, requiring substantial payments for debt and interest servicing in the next fiscal year. Talks are underway for a new IMF program, which, if successful, would mark Pakistan's 25th IMF bailout.

IMF-led reforms necessitate Pakistan to raise its tax to GDP ratio, address losses in state-owned enterprises, and manage energy sector losses, aligning with the country's economic objectives.

Despite economic challenges, Pakistan's finance ministry expects modest economic growth and a decline in inflation, reflecting efforts to stabilize the economy amidst ongoing reforms and financial negotiations.

Pakistan

04:58 PM | 11 May, 2024

Pakistan partners with McKinsey to digitize tax collection system

04:26 PM | 11 May, 2024

Peshawar teacher injured as ceiling fan falls on her in classroom

02:16 PM | 11 May, 2024

Physics paper leaks online ahead of ninth class board exam in Karachi

01:26 PM | 11 May, 2024

Honda CG 125 latest installment plan by Meezan Bank [May 2024 update]

12:49 PM | 11 May, 2024

Pakistan's next satellite launch scheduled for May 30 after iCUBE's ...

11:44 AM | 11 May, 2024

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif surprises TV host with his fluent Arabic ...

Pakistan

04:09 PM | 9 May, 2024

'NOC sought for gay club’ in Abbottabad

09:55 PM | 9 May, 2024

Kashaf Alvi named brand ambassador for RaheQamar

12:18 PM | 9 May, 2024

Punjab Police Application Form for Constable, Wireless Operator Jobs ...

08:49 AM | 11 May, 2024

DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif among three Maj Gen promoted to rank of ...

11:35 PM | 9 May, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan likely to go down from May 16

11:59 PM | 9 May, 2024

Militants blow up girls school in Pakistan's North Waziristan

Advertisement

Latest

05:21 PM | 11 May, 2024

Noor ul Hassan joins the cast of 'Salahuddin Ayyubi' series

Gold & Silver

01:58 PM | 11 May, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 11 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 11, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.85
Euro EUR 296 298.7 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: