Noor ul Hassan joins the cast of 'Salahuddin Ayyubi' series

The much-anticipated "Salahuddin Ayyubi" series, a joint venture between Pakistan and Turkiye, is set to make waves with its upcoming Urdu-dubbed release on Hum TV. Based on the life and conquests of Sultan Salahuddin Ayyubi, the Muslim warrior and ruler with a special place in Islamic history, the series has already garnered attention since its airing in Turkiye a few months ago.

Adding to the excitement is the recent announcement of Noor ul Hassan joining the cast, marking the first Pakistani actor to partake in the series' shooting. Known for his memorable roles in dramas like "Khaie" and "Ishq Murshid," Noor ul Hassan brings both talent and experience to his new role.

Muhammad Noorul Hassan had posted some videos and pictures on his official Instagram handle, which were taken during the shooting of "Salahuddin Ayyubi".

The actor hadn't explicitly mentioned which character he would be portraying in the "Salahuddin Ayyubi" series, but now his character has been revealed.

The official Instagram handle of the Turkish version of the "Salahuddin Ayyubi" series has released a new teaser featuring Muhammad Noorul Hassan. According to the teaser, Muhammad Noorul Hassan is playing the role of Abdul Qadir Jilani, making his debut in the Turkish showbiz industry through this character.

It is noteworthy that around 6,000 Pakistani artists auditioned for roles in the series based on Islamic history. Speculations were rife that Ayesha Omar, Humayun Saeed, and Adnan Siddiqui might join the cast of the series, but no confirmation has been made regarding this matter yet.

With Noor ul Hassan's strong entry into the "Salahuddin Ayyubi" series, fans can anticipate an engaging portrayal that elevates the storytelling of this epic saga while further bridging the cultural ties between the two nations.