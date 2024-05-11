Search

World

Venezuela becomes the first country in the modern era to lose all glaciers

05:52 PM | 11 May, 2024
Venezuela

Venezuela has become the first country in modern history to lose all its glaciers. Climate scientists say that the remaining glaciers in the country have now turned into mere ice fields.

Meteorologist Maximiliano Herrera tweeted on the social media platform X, stating that Venezuela's Humboldt Glacier has melted, leaving only two hectares (approximately five acres) of ice fields.

The Humboldt Glacier is Venezuela's last glacier. Due to climate change in the past century, at least five glaciers in the country have melted away.

Multiple glacier experts note that the Sierra Nevada National Park in Venezuela has very few glaciers remaining. While there is no standard for designating a snow reserve as a glacier on a global scale, according to the US Geological Survey, an area of 10 hectares (24.71 acres) is a common criterion.

At the beginning of the 20th century, there were six glaciers in Venezuela, spread over 999.7 square kilometers. In this area, the Humboldt covered up to 450 hectares, but according to researchers, this glacier has now shrunk to only two hectares.

A study conducted in 2020 revealed that between 1952 and 2019, 98% of the glaciers had receded.

World

05:52 PM | 11 May, 2024

Venezuela becomes the first country in the modern era to lose all ...

04:37 PM | 11 May, 2024

75-year-old Pakistani sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of ...

04:35 PM | 11 May, 2024

Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones to facilitate Hajj pilgrims ...

03:47 PM | 11 May, 2024

Fashion turns surreal in the hands of young designers at SCRF 2024

03:23 PM | 11 May, 2024

UN General Assembly approves resolution seeking full membership for ...

02:19 PM | 11 May, 2024

ABHI partners with Alraedah Digital Solutions to revolutionize ...

World

08:46 PM | 10 May, 2024

UNGA says State of Palestine qualified to become UN member

05:04 PM | 10 May, 2024

Groom beheads underage bride on delaying marriage

06:57 PM | 8 May, 2024

Over 90 flights cancelled as Air India Express crew goes on 'mass ...

08:32 PM | 9 May, 2024

Biden warns Israel of halting weapons’ supply if it invades Rafah

06:34 PM | 10 May, 2024

106-year-old American man retakes world's oldest skydiver record

04:21 PM | 9 May, 2024

Hamas' naval commander killed in Israeli airstrike

Advertisement

Latest

05:52 PM | 11 May, 2024

Venezuela becomes the first country in the modern era to lose all glaciers

Gold & Silver

01:58 PM | 11 May, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 11 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 11, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.85
Euro EUR 296 298.7 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: