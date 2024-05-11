Search

Lifestyle

Mehwish Hayat flaunts vintage looks in latest Insta post

06:13 PM | 11 May, 2024
Mehwish Hayat flaunts vintage looks in latest Insta post

KARACHI – The gorgeous Lollywood actress, Mehwish Hayat, is riding high on both her personal and professional fronts with her awesome looks and impeccable acting skills. 

On the work front, she is currently collaboration with the Indian Punjabi rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh for a joint project. 

In a recent talk to media, Mehwish Hayat said that she had been in contact with the Indian rapper for quite some time now and they were discussing collaboration on a track. She said the song in question has been recorded, but first they will shot the video of this song and then it will be released. She said she cannot talk much about this collaboration, but it is an amazing "fun song". 

The actress used to share her photos and videos on social media platform Instagram to enthrall her fans. 

This time around, the recipient of Tamgha -e-Imtiaz, Hayat flaunted vintage looks in a photo shared on Instagram story. 

She looks stunning she wears sleeveless orange dress with white polka dots and glasses as she sits in a vintage car. 

Mehwish Hayat shares more details about 'fun song' with Yo Yo Honey Singh

Lifestyle

06:13 PM | 11 May, 2024

Mehwish Hayat flaunts vintage looks in latest Insta post

05:21 PM | 11 May, 2024

Noor ul Hassan joins the cast of 'Salahuddin Ayyubi' series

12:16 PM | 11 May, 2024

Hania Aamir comes under fire for hugging Khushhal Khan at film ...

05:21 PM | 10 May, 2024

Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik set to marry Emirati love in July

05:14 PM | 10 May, 2024

Private photos, videos of another Indian actress leaked online

10:00 AM | 10 May, 2024

Amna Ilyas' new bold photoshoot sets internet on fire

Lifestyle

05:58 PM | 9 May, 2024

Saeeda Imtiaz reveals the person who buys bold dresses for her

01:10 PM | 9 May, 2024

Ranveer Singh dispels divorce rumours with Deepika Padukone

09:26 PM | 9 May, 2024

Did Alia Bhatt really pay $75,000 to attend Met Gala 2024?

Advertisement

Latest

08:19 PM | 11 May, 2024

Punjab government announces PKR 2 million reward for national hockey team

Gold & Silver

01:58 PM | 11 May, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 11 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 11, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.85
Euro EUR 296 298.7 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: