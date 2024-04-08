Mehwish Hayat shares more details about 'fun song' with Yo Yo Honey Singh

Mehwish Hayat, one of the most talented and beautiful film and TV actresses in Pakistan, has shared more details about her upcoming collaboration with the Indian Punjabi rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Answering questions from reporters, Mehwish Hayat said that she had been in contact with the Indian rapper for quite some time now and they were discussing collaboration on a track. She said the song in question has been recorded, but first they will shot the video of this song and then it will be released. She said she cannot talk much about this collaboration, but it is an amazing "fun song".

Sharing her experience of working with Honey Singh, Mehwish Hayat said, "It was a wonderful experience collaborating with him. He is a genius. He is a wonderful artist. He sang me some other songs too and every one of them was insanely amazing. It was a great experience working with him and I learnt so much from him. I am really looking forward to this song so that all of you can see what a wonderful thing we have created."

On March 31, Mehwish Hayat had shared a teaser about her collaborative project with Honey Singh through an Instagram post. Sharing a picture of herself with the Punjabi singer, Mehwish Hayat wrote, "Collaborated with my favorite desi kalakaar, @yoyohoneysingh , on a killer new track. Stay tuned for the release!"

The possibility of a collaboration was subtly hinted at during a 2022 Q&A session hosted by Mehwish on Instagram when a fan inquired about a joint project with the Indian rapper. In jest, she redirected the question to Honey, tagging him with “Let’s ask the man himself! What do you think?” The musician promptly responded with a confident "Sure."