Adnan Siddiqui expresses concerns over current inflation in Pakistan

Adnan Siddiqui, a well-known Pakistani celebrity, ages like fine wine. His acting and sarcasm are always on point.

Recently the Mere Paas Tum Ho shared a satirical video on his Instagram account, highlighting the current challenges faced by the citizens of Pakistan. The inflation continues to accelerate to hit a fresh record in January as containers carrying supplies are stuck at the port due to import restrictions placed due to a shortage of dollars in the country.

He urged the new generation to remember the reason why this nation was built in the first place and to go back to its roots. In the video, he portrays a utopian Pakistan, where he initially presents a picturesque scene from his room, claiming that foreigners are swimming, people are out and about without any fear, and there is peace.

However, he quickly clarifies that he is being sarcastic and that this is merely a dream, a vision shared by his forefathers. He wonders whether the new generation of Pakistan will keep on dreaming this same dream or whether it will ever become a reality. Siddiqui expresses his concern and urges people to speak up and not be morally ignorant.

The Yeh Dil Mera actor then concluded his message with the phrase "All I know is that after the storm comes the calm. And I hope it's just around the bend."

Siddiqui is thriving in Lollywood, Bollywood, and Hollywood with his film debuts in the latter and hit drama serials in the former. Known for playing diverse roles, Siddiqui made quite a mark in the industry.