Adnan Siddiqui expresses concerns over current inflation in Pakistan

Adnan Siddiqui, a well-known Pakistani celebrity, ages like fine wine. His acting and sarcasm are always on point.
Recently the Mere Paas Tum Ho shared a satirical video on his Instagram account, highlighting the current challenges faced by the citizens of Pakistan. The inflation continues to accelerate to hit a fresh record in January as containers carrying supplies are stuck at the port due to import restrictions placed due to a shortage of dollars in the country.
He urged the new generation to remember the reason why this nation was built in the first place and to go back to its roots. In the video, he portrays a utopian Pakistan, where he initially presents a picturesque scene from his room, claiming that foreigners are swimming, people are out and about without any fear, and there is peace.
However, he quickly clarifies that he is being sarcastic and that this is merely a dream, a vision shared by his forefathers. He wonders whether the new generation of Pakistan will keep on dreaming this same dream or whether it will ever become a reality. Siddiqui expresses his concern and urges people to speak up and not be morally ignorant.
View this post on Instagram
The Yeh Dil Mera actor then concluded his message with the phrase "All I know is that after the storm comes the calm. And I hope it's just around the bend."
Siddiqui is thriving in Lollywood, Bollywood, and Hollywood with his film debuts in the latter and hit drama serials in the former. Known for playing diverse roles, Siddiqui made quite a mark in the industry.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.31 percent in the inter-bank market on first working day of the week.
During the trading in interbank, the local currency was hovering at 262.01, with an increase of Rs0.81.
Last week, the local currency gained around 2.45 percent against the greenback. The country’s central bank also reported an increase in foreign exchange reserves, which returned to $3.19 billion, after touching critical levels below $3billion.
All eyes are now on the revival of the IMF bailout package which is expected to help the economy of crisis hit Pakistan.
This is an intraday update...
KARACHI – Gold continued its last week’s gaining momentum on Monday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs500 per tola to reach Rs196,500.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs429 to settle at Rs168,467.
On Saturday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs2,800 per tola to close at Rs196,000. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $1 to reach at $1844 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/20-Feb-2023/usd-to-pkr-pakistani-rupee-continues-winning-momentum-against-dollar
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.