Adnan Siddiqui flaunts his singing skills at The Mirza Malik Show

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has earned a reputation for both his striking acting abilities and his candid opinions on the entertainment field. This time around, he seems to have surprised fans with his singing talents.

Recently, the 53-year-old appeared on "The Mirza Malik Show" where he engaged in a lively conversation with Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik. Upon inquiry whether he knew a song in any other language than Urdu, the Tamasha host belted out the lyrics to the song "Cose della vita" by Italian musician, singer and songwriter, Eros Ramazzotti.

The clip was recently posted by UrduFlix's official account. Crooning the magical song, he enthralled the hosts as he hit the musical notes perfectly.

In another clip, Adnan sang a classic Bollywood song -- Pholon ka taaron ka -- from the movie Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

He also offered a balanced comparison between Indian films and Pakistani dramas during a discussion about the Pakistani drama Mere Paas Tum Ho.

He stated, “Mere Paas Tum Ho was about a man who didn’t lie to the women, the story was not ahead of time, these things do exist, also, Pakistani dramas are like Indian films, we can’t compete with Indian films they make films of a very good calibre likewise and our dramas are really big they can’t make dramas like us, the reason being we have got a very good training from PTV that’s why no one can beat our drama”

On the work front, Siddiqui was recently seen in Ghughi, Belapur Ki Dayan and Yeh Dil Mera.