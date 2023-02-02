Eight Pakistan Air Force officers promoted as Air Vice Marshal

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has promoted eight officers of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to the rank of Air Vice Marshal.

The promoted air officers include Air Vice Marshal Imran Qadir, Air Vice Marshal Ghazanfar Latif, Air Vice Marshal Shahryar Khan, Air Vice Marshal Nauman Waheed, Air Vice Marshal Mehr Yar Saqib Niazi, Air Vice Marshal Abuzar Khan, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Asif Aslam and Air Vice Marshal Ghulam Shabbir.

Last year in August, the government promoted the seven officers of the air force to the Air Vice Marshal rank.

The promoted officers include Air Vice Marshal Farooq Zamir Afridi, Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed, Air Vice Marshal Taimur Iqbal, Air Vice Marshal Hakim Raza, Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mahmood Ghazi, Air Vice Marshal Mohsin Mahmood and Air Vice Marshal Tahir Mahmood.