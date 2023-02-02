Dubai attraction to take tourists 300 metres above ground starts this month

DUBAI - Dubai is set to offer another tourist attraction for all the thrillseekers as a helium-inflated balloon will take off this month.

The balloon would be on the edge of Palm Jumeirah named 'The Dubai Balloon' on the beach of Aquaventure at Atlantis, The Palm. It will rise 300 metres above the ground to be visible from afar and offer tourists the best view of the city.

A regular pass for 10 minutes balloon ride will costs Dh175 for adults and Dh75 for children. ‘Fast pass’ tickets are sold at Dh275 per adult and Dh125 per child which will permit guests to skip the queue and includes complimentary coffee, tea, or soft drink at the Dubai Balloon lounge. It is free for kids under three years and is also wheelchair- and stroller-friendly with no weight limits, Khaleej Times reported.

The exciting ride would be available Monday to Thursday, 9am to 11pm; and Friday to Sunday 9am to midnight and views on offer include the palm-shaped manmade island; Aquaventure; the world’s largest fountain show at The Pointe; Burj Al Arab; Ain Dubai and even Burj Khalifa and the Downtown skyline when its not cloudy.

General manager of The Dubai Balloon, Clair Aichhorn said that they were excited to welcome everyone to try this new bucket-list experience and rise above this beautiful city called home.

'I’m extremely proud of this project and the teams that have worked hard to create something spectacular that will reshape the city skyline and enhance Dubai as a destination,' he added.

Those who wish to enjoy complete experience dedicated themselves can also avail the option of private charters and venue hires to celebrate special occasions, birthdays, or even proposing their loved ones 300 metres above the ground.