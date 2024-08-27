Australia introduces cap on international students in latest move

CANBERRA - The Australian government announced on Tuesday that it will cap international student enrollments for 2025, a move that was expected considering the challenges faced by the government.
As per the announcement which comes amid skyrocketing home rental prices, the cap will restrict university enrollments to 145,000, maintaining current levels, while practical and skills-based courses will be limited to 95,000.
The fresh decision - under which the number of new enrolments will be limited to 270,000 - follows a series of policy shifts since last year, ending COVID-era concessions that had allowed foreign students and workers to fill staffing gaps during social distancing protocols.
In this regard, Education Minister Jason Clare highlighted that international student numbers have surged by about 10% in universities and 50% in vocational training providers than before the pandemic.
During a press conference, the minister highlighted that it was necessary to manage this growth to ensure the sustainability of housing markets.
The announcement was not hailed by universities including the University of Melbourne, which has expressed concerns about the financial and broader implications of the limit. Other institutes including the University of Sydney, Universities Australia, etc are also evaluating the impact of the cap but remain committed to working with the government.
The fresh decision reflects growing public concern over the impact of high levels of migration on the housing market and surveys also reflect the public sentiment in this regard.
TO discourage international students and immigrants, the government also announced last month that it would more than double visa fees for foreign students and tighten rules to prevent continuous extensions of stay.
As far as the statistics are concerned, net immigration reached a record 548,800 for the year ending September 30, 2023, a 60% increase from the previous year; Australia welcomes the majority of immigrants from Asian countries including India, China, and the Philippines while the government figures imply that the country is host to about 717,500 international students.
It bears mentioning that the housing crisis in Canda also forced the authorities to reduce the entry of international students by 35 percent as compared to 2023 levels.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 27, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|280.2
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.