Egypt announces fresh changes for tourists with free transit visa

CAIRO - The Egyptian government has rolled out a series of new immigration policies designed to enhance tourism and attract more and more visitors.
As part of the changes, the government has announced that travelers can now benefit from a 96-hour free transit visa at all Egyptian airports, a policy extended beyond EgyptAir to include other local carriers; the policy is effective until the end of April 2025.
In addition, during the summer months, visitors arriving at Luxor-Aswan International Airport on flights with Egyptian airlines will be eligible for a free emergency entry visa. This offer applies to nationals from countries that permit emergency visa entry.
Moreover, new countries added to the emergency entry visa list include South Africa, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan. These nations are also now featured on Egypt’s electronic visa portal (E-visa), broadening the scope of visa-free access, Egyptindependent reported.
The government of Egypt aims to spur the economy through tourism using fresh measures so that the country can be viewed as tourist-friendly.
Egypt is renowned for its awe-inspiring tourist attractions. The Pyramids of Giza, including the Great Pyramid and the Sphinx, are iconic symbols of ancient civilization. Luxor’s Valley of the Kings, with its elaborate tombs, offers a glimpse into Egypt's rich history.
The temples of Karnak and Abu Simbel showcase magnificent ancient architecture. Cairo’s Egyptian Museum houses a vast collection of artifacts, including Tutankhamun’s treasures. The Red Sea resorts, such as Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada, provide stunning beaches and vibrant marine life.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.8
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.8
|187.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.1
|743.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.8
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.