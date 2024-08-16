Egypt announces fresh changes for tourists with free transit visa

CAIRO - The Egyptian government has rolled out a series of new immigration policies designed to enhance tourism and attract more and more visitors.

As part of the changes, the government has announced that travelers can now benefit from a 96-hour free transit visa at all Egyptian airports, a policy extended beyond EgyptAir to include other local carriers; the policy is effective until the end of April 2025.

In addition, during the summer months, visitors arriving at Luxor-Aswan International Airport on flights with Egyptian airlines will be eligible for a free emergency entry visa. This offer applies to nationals from countries that permit emergency visa entry.

Moreover, new countries added to the emergency entry visa list include South Africa, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan. These nations are also now featured on Egypt’s electronic visa portal (E-visa), broadening the scope of visa-free access, Egyptindependent reported.

The government of Egypt aims to spur the economy through tourism using fresh measures so that the country can be viewed as tourist-friendly.

Egypt is renowned for its awe-inspiring tourist attractions. The Pyramids of Giza, including the Great Pyramid and the Sphinx, are iconic symbols of ancient civilization. Luxor’s Valley of the Kings, with its elaborate tombs, offers a glimpse into Egypt's rich history.

The temples of Karnak and Abu Simbel showcase magnificent ancient architecture. Cairo’s Egyptian Museum houses a vast collection of artifacts, including Tutankhamun’s treasures. The Red Sea resorts, such as Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada, provide stunning beaches and vibrant marine life.