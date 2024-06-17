Oman's carrier to start flights to two Pakistani cities: Details inside

ISLAMABAD - Oman's budget airline is set to begin flights to two Pakistani cities next month, in a major relief for the passengers.
The carrier -SalamAir - would start operating flights to Islamabad and Lahore on the 8th and 9th of July, respectively, providing travelers with extended options to travel between the two countries.
As per the announcement, SalamAir will operate five flights a week to Islamabad and three to Lahore, increasing the carrier's footprint in the subcontinent region. This fresh expansion brings the total number of destinations operated in Pakistan to six.
Commenting on the development, the carrier's CEO, Adrian Hamilton-Manns, said he was enthusiastic about introducing flights to Pakistan's capitals, Islamabad and Lahore, adding that these additions underscore the airline’s goal to improve connectivity and provide passengers with more convenience.
There have been multiple developments for Pakistan's aviation industry as Malaysian airline Batik Air also launched direct flights between Karachi and Kuala Lumpur recently.
Besides, American carrier, Ravn Alaska Airlines is also keen to start the operation of flights from Pakistan for which it has also got in touch with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).
Moreover, Ethiopian Airlines has also resumed operations in the country after a gap of 19 years. Famous airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has also announced flights to and from Pakistan as the federal government has given it the go-ahead.
Although private airlines are increasing operations in the country, Pakistan's national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines is set to be privatized for which the modalities are now being finalized.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 17, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.00
|299.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.70
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.80
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.00
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.30
|59.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.90
|314.40
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
