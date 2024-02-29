Search

White House issues statement on H-1B visa processing, Green Card backlog

04:24 PM | 29 Feb, 2024
WASHINGTON - The Biden administration is intensifying efforts to improve the H-1B visa process and address the backlog in Green Card applications, according to statements from the White House on Wednesday. 

The announcement comes amidst concerns over delays in visa issuance, particularly impacting IT firms relying heavily on skilled foreign workers.

Speaking at a press conference, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre assured reporters that steps were being taken to streamline the H-1B visa process and alleviate the backlog affecting lawful permanent residents seeking US citizenship.

"So, the changes promote fairer and more equitable outcomes and, so, we will continue our work to improve the system within our authorities and that has certainly been a priority," she said.

The official added that the administration takes that "very seriously" and is on the path to do everything that it can to improve the visa process.

The H-1B visa, utilized by US companies to hire foreign nationals for specialized roles requiring technical or theoretical expertise, has been the focus of the Biden administration's immigration reform agenda. The administration recently implemented changes to the visa system aimed at enhancing integrity and fairness, with a particular emphasis on reducing potential for fraud.

In a separate development to facilitate smoother collaboration and preparation of visa petitions, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced the launch of myUSCIS organizational accounts which will enable multiple individuals within organizations, along with their legal representatives, to collaborate on H-1B registrations and petitions, as well as other associated documentation.

Starting in March 2024, organizations must utilize these new accounts to participate in the H-1B Electronic Registration Process, marking a significant shift in visa application procedures. 

The initial registration period for the fiscal year 2025 H-1B cap is set to commence on March 6 and end on March 22nd, providing prospective petitioners and their representatives with the opportunity to register beneficiaries electronically for the selection process. Notably, registrants will now be required to provide valid passport or travel document information for each beneficiary, streamlining the verification process.

