Election for next PM of Pakistan to take place on March 3

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly will elect the new prime minister on March 3 as the secretariat of the lower house of the parliament issued schedule.
The deadline for submitting the nomination papers for the post is 2 pm till March 2 while scrutiny of the papers will be conducted till 3 pm of the same day.
PML-N backed alliance has picked Shehbaz Sharif for the slot while the PTI has fielded Omar Ayub. It is necessary for the candidate to secure 169 votes to win the election.
The tally of the PML-N and his allies has reached above 200 and there are strong chances for Shehbaz Sharif to become the prime minister again.
Earlier in the day, newly elected members of the national legislature took oath in inaugural session of the 16th National Assembly amid ruckus and chaos.
President Arif Alvi had belatedly summoned its inaugural session late last night. He had earlier opposed summary from the caretaker administration to schedule the session for the oath-taking of newly elected lawmakers on Feb 29. He raised objection that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had not yet allocated all the reserved seats in the house, making it incomplete.
The session was convened hours before the house was set to meet for the oath-taking of newly-elected Members of the National Assembly of Pakistan.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 29, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.11
|751.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.32
|916.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.76
|320.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.