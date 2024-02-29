Election for next PM of Pakistan to take place on March 3

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly will elect the new prime minister on March 3 as the secretariat of the lower house of the parliament issued schedule.

The deadline for submitting the nomination papers for the post is 2 pm till March 2 while scrutiny of the papers will be conducted till 3 pm of the same day.

PML-N backed alliance has picked Shehbaz Sharif for the slot while the PTI has fielded Omar Ayub. It is necessary for the candidate to secure 169 votes to win the election.

The tally of the PML-N and his allies has reached above 200 and there are strong chances for Shehbaz Sharif to become the prime minister again.

Earlier in the day, newly elected members of the national legislature took oath in inaugural session of the 16th National Assembly amid ruckus and chaos.

President Arif Alvi had belatedly summoned its inaugural session late last night. He had earlier opposed summary from the caretaker administration to schedule the session for the oath-taking of newly elected lawmakers on Feb 29. He raised objection that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had not yet allocated all the reserved seats in the house, making it incomplete.

The session was convened hours before the house was set to meet for the oath-taking of newly-elected Members of the National Assembly of Pakistan.