Climate moot: PM embarks on Geneva visit on Jan 9 to draw global attention to flood devastation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Geneva this Sunday to co-host the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan.

Reports in local media said a high-level delegation comprising the premier, federal ministers, and special aids will visit Switzerland where PM Shehbaz will co-host the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan along with UN chief Antonio Guterres.

The upcoming conference will serve as a platform to garner international support for flood-hit Pakistanis after the 2021 devastating deluges. The conference aimed to help the country which is going through the rescue-and-relief phase towards recovery, and rehabilitation.

PM will present the Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework at the Conference, to seek international support and long-term partnerships for its implementation, reports said.

High-level representatives from several countries and global financial institutions, international development organisations, and INGOs will participate in the upcoming moot.

Pakistan continued to draw global attention as around nine million additional people are likely to be pushed into poverty in wake of flood impact UNDP Resident Representative in Pakistan revealed.

Earlier, World Bank estimated that massive floods have caused more than $40 billion in damages in the country that is already facing worst economic crisis in recent memory.