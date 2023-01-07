Climate moot: PM embarks on Geneva visit on Jan 9 to draw global attention to flood devastation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Geneva this Sunday to co-host the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan.
Reports in local media said a high-level delegation comprising the premier, federal ministers, and special aids will visit Switzerland where PM Shehbaz will co-host the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan along with UN chief Antonio Guterres.
The upcoming conference will serve as a platform to garner international support for flood-hit Pakistanis after the 2021 devastating deluges. The conference aimed to help the country which is going through the rescue-and-relief phase towards recovery, and rehabilitation.
PM will present the Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework at the Conference, to seek international support and long-term partnerships for its implementation, reports said.
High-level representatives from several countries and global financial institutions, international development organisations, and INGOs will participate in the upcoming moot.
Pakistan continued to draw global attention as around nine million additional people are likely to be pushed into poverty in wake of flood impact UNDP Resident Representative in Pakistan revealed.
Earlier, World Bank estimated that massive floods have caused more than $40 billion in damages in the country that is already facing worst economic crisis in recent memory.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 07, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.15
|236.65
|Euro
|EUR
|264.5
|267
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|301
|304
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.7
|67.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|162
|163.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|604
|608.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|172
|173.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.41
|32.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.4
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.7
|744.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|590
|594.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,550 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,220. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 145,209 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,900.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Karachi
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Quetta
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Attock
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Multan
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.