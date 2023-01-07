Search

Pakistan

Climate moot: PM embarks on Geneva visit on Jan 9 to draw global attention to flood devastation

Web Desk 10:06 AM | 7 Jan, 2023
Climate moot: PM embarks on Geneva visit on Jan 9 to draw global attention to flood devastation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Geneva this Sunday to co-host the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan.

Reports in local media said a high-level delegation comprising the premier, federal ministers, and special aids will visit Switzerland where PM Shehbaz will co-host the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan along with UN chief Antonio Guterres.

The upcoming conference will serve as a platform to garner international support for flood-hit Pakistanis after the 2021 devastating deluges. The conference aimed to help the country which is going through the rescue-and-relief phase towards recovery, and rehabilitation.

PM will present the Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework at the Conference, to seek international support and long-term partnerships for its implementation, reports said.

High-level representatives from several countries and global financial institutions, international development organisations, and INGOs will participate in the upcoming moot.

Pakistan continued to draw global attention as around nine million additional people are likely to be pushed into poverty in wake of flood impact UNDP Resident Representative in Pakistan revealed.

IMF says Pakistan’s flood recovery plan crucial for continued financial support

Earlier, World Bank estimated that massive floods have caused more than $40 billion in damages in the country that is already facing worst economic crisis in recent memory.

PM Shehbaz launches 4RF for Pakistan Floods 2022

Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz goes under the knife in Geneva

09:11 AM | 7 Jan, 2023

Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir in Saudi Arabia on official visit

09:32 AM | 5 Jan, 2023

Maryam travels to Geneva for surgery with father Nawaz Sharif, confirms Info Minister

10:49 PM | 4 Jan, 2023

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and US condemn Israeli minister’s ‘insensitive, provocative’ visit to Al-Aqsa compound

05:02 PM | 4 Jan, 2023

PM Shehbaz visits flood-hit Balochistan today to review rehabilitation process

10:04 AM | 4 Jan, 2023

Banks to remain closed for public on Jan 2

07:09 PM | 30 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan to sell LNG plants to Qatar in desperate attempt to avert ...

11:06 AM | 7 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 7, 2023

08:32 AM | 7 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 07, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 234.15 236.65
Euro EUR 264.5 267
UK Pound Sterling GBP 301 304
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.7 67.3
Australian Dollar AUD 162 163.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 604 608.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 172 173.35
China Yuan CNY 32.41 32.66
Danish Krone DKK 32.17 32.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.4 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.7 744.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 590 594.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.46 169.76
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,550 on Saturday.

 The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,220. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 145,209 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,900.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,550 PKR 2,020
Karachi PKR 184,550 PKR 2,020
Islamabad PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Peshawar PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Quetta PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Sialkot PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Attock PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Gujranwala PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Jehlum PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Multan PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Bahawalpur PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Gujrat PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Nawabshah PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Chakwal PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Hyderabad PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Nowshehra PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Sargodha PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Faisalabad PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Mirpur PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: