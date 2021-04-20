#FMQureshi embarks to #Iran after concluding #UAEvisit
Web Desk
03:38 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
#FMQureshi embarks to #Iran after concluding #UAEvisit
ISLAMABAD /TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday left for Iran after completing a successful three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Before departing to the western Asian country, Qureshi shed light on the objectives and purposes of the visit in a video message.

He felicitated his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, for visiting Pakistan several times, enabling the two countries to hold crucial meetings.

Speaking in the video message, FM said the visit will provide him an opportunity to discuss the regional situation with the Iranian leadership.

The Afghan peace process is also crucial for Iran just like Pakistan. Talks with Iranian leadership will also focus on promoting bilateral cooperation. He said both Pakistan and Iran have supported each other in difficult times and it will be our endeavor to further strengthen the affiliation.

Earlier, Qureshi expressed hope that the Afghan peace could create new momentum towards a political settlement in the region. He urged the Taliban to remain engaged in the Afghan peace process. Pakistan will do whatever it can to convince Talibans that it is in their national interest to remain engaged, he added.

