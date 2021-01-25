WATCH – Wedding guests showered with US dollars in Gujranwala
GUJRANWALA – An industrialist in Gujranwala celebrated the wedding of his son by showering US dollar currency on the guests. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
The extravagant wedding ceremony took place outside a marriage hall in the DC colony area of Gujranwala. People standing on the top of vehicles and showering currency notes can be seen in the viral clip.
A number of people including band members and wedding guests gathered around the vehicles in a bid to collect the foreign currency.
The man in the 'money throwing event' is Sanaullah, an industrialist from Gujranwala, who can be seen showering USD along with Pakistani currency.
