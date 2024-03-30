Weather turns pleasant as Lahore, parts of Pakistan receive rain

LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore, and parts of the country experienced intermittent rain and drizzle.
A westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country and is likely to persist in upper parts over the weekend.
Widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorm lashed Lahore in the wee hours brought pleasant weather and significantly lowered temperature. The drizzle however caused electricity disruptions in parts of the city as several feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped, leading to power outages in various areas.
In the provincial capital, several areas including Abbot Road, Davis Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Mall Road, Gulshan Ravi, Islampura, Anarkali, Shalimar Bagh, Model Town, Garden Town, and several other localitiesn received rains.
Rain also lashed several other cities in Punjab, including Muridke, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Safdarabad, Jaranwala, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Kamonki, Okara, Jhang, Bahawalpur, Renala Khurd, Kot Addu, Bhalwal, Kabirwala, Hafizabad, Manchanabad, Shorkot, Pakpattan, and Rahim Yar Khan city, along with their surrounding areas.
Pakistan Weather Outlook
Intermittent rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected in KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, central, upper Punjab, Islamabad and north Balochistan.
Hailstorms are also likely during the forecast period. Heavy falls are predicted at isolated places in upper KP, Potohar region and Kashmir. Dust storms along with dust raising winds are likely in southern parts of the country.
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore.
Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in open market on 30 March 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.40 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.9
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
