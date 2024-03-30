Weather turns pleasant as Lahore, parts of Pakistan receive rain

LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore, and parts of the country experienced intermittent rain and drizzle.

A westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country and is likely to persist in upper parts over the weekend.

Widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorm lashed Lahore in the wee hours brought pleasant weather and significantly lowered temperature. The drizzle however caused electricity disruptions in parts of the city as several feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped, leading to power outages in various areas.

In the provincial capital, several areas including Abbot Road, Davis Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Mall Road, Gulshan Ravi, Islampura, Anarkali, Shalimar Bagh, Model Town, Garden Town, and several other localitiesn received rains.

Rain also lashed several other cities in Punjab, including Muridke, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Safdarabad, Jaranwala, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Kamonki, Okara, Jhang, Bahawalpur, Renala Khurd, Kot Addu, Bhalwal, Kabirwala, Hafizabad, Manchanabad, Shorkot, Pakpattan, and Rahim Yar Khan city, along with their surrounding areas.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Intermittent rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected in KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, central, upper Punjab, Islamabad and north Balochistan.

Hailstorms are also likely during the forecast period. Heavy falls are predicted at isolated places in upper KP, Potohar region and Kashmir. Dust storms along with dust raising winds are likely in southern parts of the country.

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/28-Mar-2024/islamabad-weather-update-scattered-rains-forecasted-for-capital-parts-of-pakistan

