KFC Pakistan outlet vandalized, torched by fiery protesters in Mirpur (VIDEO)

MUZAFFARABAD – A franchise of American fast food restaurant chain Kentucky Fried Chicken KFC was torched and vandalized by anti-Israeli protesters in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir.
Scores of demonstrators took to the streets and stormed a branch of KFC on Kotli Road late Friday night, accusing the eatery of supporting Jewish forces in Gaza. The protestors vandalized branch and later set it on fire, causing significant damage to the premises.
Several clips shared online show demonstrators raising slogans against Israel and causing damage in fury.
The situation was controlled by local cops who rushed to the site and disrupted protesters using tear gas. The clip also captured a restaurant engulfed in blaze and chaos as rioters ran out onto the roads to escape the fire.
After the mayhem, Azad Kashmir police launched an operation against the attackers, and more than 50 individuals were held in clashes with the police.
Reports by international media claimed that Assistant Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mirpur and an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) along with three police officers were injured.
