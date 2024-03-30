Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
PakistanVideosViral

KFC Pakistan outlet vandalized, torched by fiery protesters in Mirpur (VIDEO)

Web Desk
11:06 AM | 30 Mar, 2024
KFC Pakistan outlet vandalized, torched by fiery protesters in Mirpur (VIDEO)
Source: screengrabs

MUZAFFARABAD – A franchise of  American fast food restaurant chain Kentucky Fried Chicken KFC was torched and vandalized by anti-Israeli protesters in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir.

Scores of demonstrators took to the streets and stormed a branch of KFC on Kotli Road late Friday night, accusing the eatery of supporting Jewish forces in Gaza. The protestors vandalized branch and later set it on fire, causing significant damage to the premises.

Several clips shared online show demonstrators raising slogans against Israel and causing damage in fury.

KFC Pakistan

The situation was controlled by local cops who rushed to the site and disrupted protesters using tear gas. The clip also captured a restaurant engulfed in blaze and chaos as rioters ran out onto the roads to escape the fire.

After the mayhem, Azad Kashmir police launched an operation against the attackers, and more than 50 individuals were held in clashes with the police.

Reports by international media claimed that Assistant Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mirpur and an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) along with three police officers were injured.

Islamabad police book former JI senator, several others after anti-Israel protest

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:49 AM | 30 Mar, 2024

FBISE Inter part 1, part 2 Date Sheet 2024

11:06 AM | 30 Mar, 2024

KFC Pakistan outlet vandalized, torched by fiery protesters in Mirpur ...

11:29 AM | 30 Mar, 2024

Long Weekend ahead as Punjab announces Holiday on Monday

10:32 AM | 30 Mar, 2024

Weather turns pleasant as Lahore, parts of Pakistan receive rain

10:05 AM | 30 Mar, 2024

What will be the new Petrol Price in Pakistan from April 1?

09:05 AM | 30 Mar, 2024

‘Savage and Hypocrite’: Sahir Ali Bagga comes down hard on Rahat ...

Most viewed

10:02 AM | 28 Mar, 2024

Man strangles sister to death in front of family members in Pakistan ...

05:30 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Youm-e-Ali: Public holiday announced in Sindh on April 1

06:23 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Public holiday announced in Sindh on April 4

02:43 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

PIA air hostess arrested at Toronto airport

05:14 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Married woman raped on pretext of Dubai visa in Islamabad

05:24 PM | 27 Mar, 2024

'Rs350mn house for one officer': Punjab plans new GOR project in DHA

Advertisement

Latest

11:49 AM | 30 Mar, 2024

FBISE Inter part 1, part 2 Date Sheet 2024

Gold & Silver

04:33 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Gold prices see whooping increase in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 30 Mar 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in open market on 30 March 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.40 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 280.9
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.61 755.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.14 919.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.56 172.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 721.86 729.86
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: