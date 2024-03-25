Search

Pakistan

Islamabad police book former JI senator, several others after anti-Israel protest

Web Desk
11:15 PM | 25 Mar, 2024
Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan
Source: X

Islamabad police on Monday booked protesters and organisers of a rally against the Israeli brutalities in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories despite imposition of Section 144 in the federal capital.

Save Gaza Campaign, a civil society movement raising voice against the Israeli bombardment of Palestinians, especially women and children, in the besieged Gaza Strip, shared the development on X earlier on Monday.

According to the X post, the police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the movement leader Humaira Tayyaba and her husband and the movement’s patron, former Jamaat-i-Islami senator Mushtaq Ahmad, for leading the sit-in at D-Chowk on Sunday.

The FIR has been registered at Islamabad's Kohsar Police Station on the complaint of Station House Officer Shafqat Faiz under Sections 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), (mischief causing damage amounting to Rs50) and 506(ii) (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Amplifier Act.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

11:15 PM | 25 Mar, 2024

