Islamabad police book former JI senator, several others after anti-Israel protest

Islamabad police on Monday booked protesters and organisers of a rally against the Israeli brutalities in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories despite imposition of Section 144 in the federal capital.

Save Gaza Campaign, a civil society movement raising voice against the Israeli bombardment of Palestinians, especially women and children, in the besieged Gaza Strip, shared the development on X earlier on Monday.

سیو غزہ @SaveGazaPK نے نومبر سے غزہ کے مظلومین کے لیے کمپین شروع کی لیکن حکومت @GovtofPakistan نے کوئی ایکشن نہیں کیا اس لیے آج ہم نے ڈی چوک میں احتجاجی دھرنا دیا۔

ڈی چوک مین احتجاجی دھرنے میں سیو غزہ ٹیم لیڈ حمیرا طیبہ @humairatayyaba کی میڈیا سے گفتگو۔ pic.twitter.com/B8m9kSkijS — Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan | سینیٹر مشتاق احمد خان (@SenatorMushtaq) March 24, 2024

According to the X post, the police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the movement leader Humaira Tayyaba and her husband and the movement’s patron, former Jamaat-i-Islami senator Mushtaq Ahmad, for leading the sit-in at D-Chowk on Sunday.

@ICT_Police has lodged a #FalseFIR against @humairatayyaba Team Lead & @SenatorMushtaq Patron of #SaveGazaCampaign for leading a Peaceful Sit-In at D Chowk for 5 Demands from @GovtofPakistan to help the people of #Gaza.



These fascist measures will not stop us!#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/NpK3PGONEK — Save Gaza Campaign (@SaveGazaPK) March 25, 2024

The FIR has been registered at Islamabad's Kohsar Police Station on the complaint of Station House Officer Shafqat Faiz under Sections 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), (mischief causing damage amounting to Rs50) and 506(ii) (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Amplifier Act.