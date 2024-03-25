Pakistan to ask US to relax restrictions on Iran gas pipeline project: Musadik

Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik said on Monday the government has decided to contact the United States for a waiver on the much-delayed Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project.

Malik said during an informal conversation with the media, “Pakistan will effectively present its case and will try to get exemption from US sanctions on technical and political grounds.”

In February this year, Pakistan's caretaker government had decided to complete the gas pipeline project on its side of the border in two phases. It decided to first complete 81km pipeline and then the rest.

Iran has already given Pakistan a 180-day deadline till September 2024. If Pakistan fails to respond, Tehran will move Paris-based International Arbitration for a $18 billion penalty on Pakistan.

Malik told reporters on Monday that Pakistan will also do lobbying to obtain the US waiver and complete the gas pipeline project. He said that Pakistan will start construction on the gas pipeline project soon.