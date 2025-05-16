Maulana Abdul Aziz expels Mufti Abdul Qavi at gunpoint from Jamia Hafsa; video goes viral

ISLAMABAD – In a dramatic turn of events, Mufti Abdul Qavi was forcefully removed from the Jamia Hafsa in Islamabad by Lal Masjid’s head cleric, Maulana Abdul Aziz.

The incident, captured in a video that quickly went viral on social media, has triggered widespread public reaction.

The footage shows Mufti Abdul Qavi seated in an office at Jamia Hafsa with a group of local scholars when Maulana Abdul Aziz storms in, visibly agitated and armed with a firearm. Without any formal exchange, he aggressively commands Mufti Qavi to vacate the premises immediately, warning, “Otherwise, I will shoot you.”

مفتی قوی لال مسجد میں بیٹھے چائے پی رہے تھے اچانک لال مسجد کے مالک مولوی عبد العزیز A47 اٹھائے آئے کہا اسکو باہر نکالو ورنہ میں اسکو گولی ماردوں گا،کہتے اسکو تو کوڑے لگانے چاہیے۔ pic.twitter.com/FJDdwknGKj — Saif Awan (@saifullahawan40) May 16, 2025

Startled and visibly shaken, Mufti Qavi quickly gets up and exits the room. Throughout the video, Maulana Aziz can be heard using harsh language and making severe accusations.

He labels Mufti Abdul Qavi as a “tyrant, drunkard, and adulterer,” and even goes as far as to declare that the Muslim Ummah should boycott him entirely. He further asserts that Qavi deserves corporal punishment, including flogging and stoning, for his alleged behaviour.

The incident has drawn divided opinions online.

Some viewers have strongly criticised Maulana Aziz for displaying violent behavior and threatening someone at gunpoint, deeming it a dangerous precedent of vigilante justice.

Others, however, expressed support for his actions, citing frustration with controversial religious figures like Mufti Qavi.

As of now, Mufti Abdul Qavi has not publicly addressed the matter, and no official action has been taken by the authorities.