After Big 3, KIA and Peugeot now jack up car prices to pass on GST hike

KARACHI – KIA and Peugeot have announced new prices for their entire lineups, week after government increased GST to garner funds amid economic meltdown.
In recent times, carmaker increased prices in guise of local currency devaluation and increase in raw material prices, and now auto giants revised prices after increase in one per cent hike in general sales tax.
For KIA, the price of its most cheapest model Picanto has been soared to Rs 3,228,000 with price difference of 28,000, Stonic is now available at Rs4,842,000, Sportage Alpha at Rs6,556,000, Sportage AWD at Rs7,716,000, and Sorento 3.5 FWD at Rs9,178,000.
Its minivan, Carnival GLS, saw a price difference of Rs129,000 and is available at Rs15,129,000.
Following the trend, European automotive manufacturer Peugeot also announced the first hike for its vehicles.
Peugeot 2008 Active’s price has been soared to Rs5,950,000 with price difference of51,000, Peugeot 2008 Allure is now available at Rs6,656,000 with an increase of Rs57,000.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 22, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263
|265.5
|Euro
|EUR
|279
|281.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|316.5
|319.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.8
|72.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.8
|70.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|695.94
|703.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.18
|38.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.56
|37.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.41
|33.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|854.05
|863.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.06
|59.66
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|679.67
|687.69
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|283.63
|286.13
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,240.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Karachi
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Quetta
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Attock
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Multan
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
