After Big 3, KIA and Peugeot now jack up car prices to pass on GST hike

KARACHI – KIA and Peugeot have announced new prices for their entire lineups, week after government increased GST to garner funds amid economic meltdown.

In recent times, carmaker increased prices in guise of local currency devaluation and increase in raw material prices, and now auto giants revised prices after increase in one per cent hike in general sales tax.

For KIA, the price of its most cheapest model Picanto has been soared to Rs 3,228,000 with price difference of 28,000, Stonic is now available at Rs4,842,000, Sportage Alpha at Rs6,556,000, Sportage AWD at Rs7,716,000, and Sorento 3.5 FWD at Rs9,178,000.

Its minivan, Carnival GLS, saw a price difference of Rs129,000 and is available at Rs15,129,000.

Following the trend, European automotive manufacturer Peugeot also announced the first hike for its vehicles.

Peugeot 2008 Active’s price has been soared to Rs5,950,000 with price difference of51,000, Peugeot 2008 Allure is now available at Rs6,656,000 with an increase of Rs57,000.

Check prices of other vehicles in Pakistan: