Sindh bans police officials from using mobile phones during duty hours

KARACHI – Police officials in the country’s southeastern region are no more allowed to use their smartphones during duty hours.
The stringent measures were placed days after militants stormed a police compound in the provincial capital that martyred at least five people.
In the latest development, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon restricted the use of smartphones by police officials during duty hours.
A communiqué sent to all police officers stated that officials were using mobile phones despite clear directions in this regard having already been conveyed to all field formations. It cautioned that disciplinary action would be taken against those found flouting the orders.
سندھ میں پولیس اہلکاروں کے دوران ڈیوٹی اسمارٹ فون کے استعمال پر پابندی— Unofficial Karachi Police (@Muhamma35799635) February 22, 2023
پولیس افسران اور اہلکار اکثر دوران ڈیوٹی سمارٹ فون استعمال میں مصروف پائے جاتے تھے
آئی جی سندھ آفس کی جانب سے حکم نامہ جاری
اب سندھ میں تمام پولیس اہلکار دوران ڈیوٹی سمارٹ فون استعمال نہیں کریں گے، pic.twitter.com/h21gck30BQ
It mentioned that field formations are responsible to get instructions implemented in letter and spirit.
