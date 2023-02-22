Arshad Sharif’s birth anniversary: Family, fans pay heartfelt tributes to late Pakistani journalist

ISLAMABAD – As the mystery over the killing of defiant Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif remained under wraps, fans and family members of the late TV host paid tribute to him on his birth anniversary.
The tragic demise of the notable televangelist sent shock waves across the nation and months after his killing, social media users took to the micro-blogging platforms to pay homage to the departed soul.
Sharif, a known critic of the country’s powerful quarter, may not be physically present with his fans on his special day however his legacy will always be alive. The former anchorperson earned a lease-free space in the hearts of millions of his fans.
Remembering her husband on his birthday, Arshad’s widow took to her Twitter handle where she shared a clip of his 49th birthday when he visited the family from Russia.
Happy Birthday, Arshad Sharif @arsched. I still remember u came from russia on 29 Feb 22, and we had small celebrations. I never knew at that time it was ur last birthday. May ur killers rott in hell. https://t.co/95DaEYuXIn#JusticeForArshadSharif pic.twitter.com/Jg0Pzlsk1b— Javeria Siddique (@javerias) February 21, 2023
Meanwhile, fans flooded social platforms with heartwarming messages for investigative journalist. Fans mourned his demise by stating 'legends never die', while other prayed for his soul.
Here’s how people reacted:
On 22nd Feb 2022, Arshad Sharif celebrated his 49th Birthday in Moscow while traveling along with PM Imran Khan; today he would have turned 50 - Will Killers of Arshad Sharif never meet Justice? Can Pakistan move beyond this difficult point without exposing these killers? https://t.co/mSrKHtoVyA— Moeed Pirzada (@MoeedNj) February 22, 2023
آج شہید ارشد شریف بھائی کا 50 واں یومِ پیدائش ہے ، وہ شیر کی زندگی جی کے گیدڑوں کے غول کو سکھا گیا کہ غیرت کس بَلا کا نام ہے ، وہ بتا گیا کہ شیر تاقیامت شیر کہلائے گا اور ہمیشہ زندہ و جاوید رہے گا - ایصالِ ثواب کی درخواست 🤲🤲🤲 pic.twitter.com/OyGBTJUfbf— Jameel Farooqui (@FarooquiJameel) February 22, 2023
Happy 50th abba ✨— Aleeza Arshad (@aleezasherryy) February 21, 2023
I miss you more than words can say, I love you more than you will ever know. Counting the days till we meet again. Will hold a place for you in my heart until then ♥️ @arsched #HappyBirthdayArshadSharif #ArshadSharif #ArshadSharifShaheed pic.twitter.com/v02Zj93yDI
Happy 50th birthday in heaven @arsched 😭🤲🏻— ثانیہ خان🇵🇰( انصافیان)🌸 (@SaniyaaAkmal) February 22, 2023
May ALLAH pak keep your grave a peaceful place and May He keep your soul happiest in jannah ameen 🤲🏻❤️@arsched@javerias #HBDArshadSharif pic.twitter.com/Hj62MhnMNx
@naeemzarrar— riffat haq (@riffathaq) February 22, 2023
رونا نہیں تھا مجھے دعا لکھنی تھی
درد مشترک نے رولایا بوہت مگر pic.twitter.com/1wk4SMAFBN
ارشد شریف کی سالگرہ پر ۔۔— Saba Zahid (@SABAZAHID99) February 22, 2023
یہی تو دکھ ہے
کہ خواب سارے وہ اپنی آنکھوں میں لے گیا ہے
ہی تو غم ہے
عذاب سارے وہ اپنے اوپر ہی سہہ گیا ہے
یہی الم ہے
کہ وار سارے وہ اپنے سینے پہ سہہ گیا ہے
عجیب دکھ ہے
یا بے بسی ہے
سوال سارے
جو چارہ گر سے کیے تھے اس نے
صبا زاہد
1/2 pic.twitter.com/2qZm1M71k8
یقین نہیں آتا ارشد سر نہیں ہیں 😔#HBDArshadSharifShaheed #50years pic.twitter.com/JamowFoMpg— saima rahman (@saimarahman6) February 21, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee strengthened on Wednesday against the US dollar, continuing its winning momentum as Islamabad expects to conclude talks with the IMF over a staff-level agreement this week.
During interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.26 percent in the opening hours of trading. The dilapidating currency was quoted at 261.82, with an increase of Rs0.69 against the greenback.
On Tuesday, the rupee’s upward trajectory came to an end after moving positively for five days; it settled at 262.51 with a slight downgrading.
Experts however hinted at further strengthening of the currency in coming weeks as the crisis-hit country is set to conclude talks with the International Monetary Fund over a staff-level agreement soon.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-Feb-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-22-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,240.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Karachi
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Quetta
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Attock
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Multan
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.