Search

PakistanViral

Arshad Sharif’s birth anniversary: Family, fans pay heartfelt tributes to late Pakistani journalist

Web Desk 12:40 PM | 22 Feb, 2023
Arshad Sharif’s birth anniversary: Family, fans pay heartfelt tributes to late Pakistani journalist

ISLAMABAD – As the mystery over the killing of defiant Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif remained under wraps, fans and family members of the late TV host paid tribute to him on his birth anniversary.

The tragic demise of the notable televangelist sent shock waves across the nation and months after his killing, social media users took to the micro-blogging platforms to pay homage to the departed soul.

Sharif, a known critic of the country’s powerful quarter, may not be physically present with his fans on his special day however his legacy will always be alive. The former anchorperson earned a lease-free space in the hearts of millions of his fans.

Remembering her husband on his birthday, Arshad’s widow took to her Twitter handle where she shared a clip of his 49th birthday when he visited the family from Russia.

Meanwhile, fans flooded social platforms with heartwarming messages for investigative journalist. Fans mourned his demise by stating 'legends never die', while other prayed for his soul.

Here’s how people reacted:

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Bilawal Bhutto concludes the first-ever visit of any Pakistani FM to Lithuania

12:47 AM | 22 Feb, 2023

Pakistani calligrapher wins USA's Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition

12:12 AM | 22 Feb, 2023

Pakistani-origin doctors in US raise $0.36million for Turkiye earthquake victims in online telethon

02:18 PM | 21 Feb, 2023

Pakistani soldier injured in Afghan forces' firing at Torkham border

07:30 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

Torkham border closed after fresh clashes between Pakistani, Afghan forces

12:36 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

Pakistani rescuers take out 15 people alive from rubble in earthquake-hit Turkiye

10:49 PM | 19 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

USD to PKR: Rupee continues winning streak against dollar as Pakistan ...

01:45 PM | 22 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 22nd February 2023

08:53 AM | 22 Feb, 2023

Forex

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee strengthened on Wednesday against the US dollar, continuing its winning momentum as Islamabad expects to conclude talks with the IMF over a staff-level agreement this week.

During interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.26 percent in the opening hours of trading. The dilapidating currency was quoted at 261.82, with an increase of Rs0.69 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee’s upward trajectory came to an end after moving positively for five days; it settled at 262.51 with a slight downgrading.

Experts however hinted at further strengthening of the currency in coming weeks as the crisis-hit country is set to conclude talks with the International Monetary Fund over a staff-level agreement soon.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-Feb-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-22-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,240.  

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Karachi PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Islamabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Peshawar PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Quetta PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Sialkot PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Attock PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Gujranwala PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Jehlum PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Multan PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Bahawalpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Gujrat PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Nawabshah PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Chakwal PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Hyderabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Nowshehra PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Sargodha PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Faisalabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165
Mirpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,165

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: