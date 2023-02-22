Arshad Sharif’s birth anniversary: Family, fans pay heartfelt tributes to late Pakistani journalist

ISLAMABAD – As the mystery over the killing of defiant Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif remained under wraps, fans and family members of the late TV host paid tribute to him on his birth anniversary.

The tragic demise of the notable televangelist sent shock waves across the nation and months after his killing, social media users took to the micro-blogging platforms to pay homage to the departed soul.

Sharif, a known critic of the country’s powerful quarter, may not be physically present with his fans on his special day however his legacy will always be alive. The former anchorperson earned a lease-free space in the hearts of millions of his fans.

Remembering her husband on his birthday, Arshad’s widow took to her Twitter handle where she shared a clip of his 49th birthday when he visited the family from Russia.

Happy Birthday, Arshad Sharif. I still remember u came from russia on 29 Feb 22, and we had small celebrations. I never knew at that time it was ur last birthday. May ur killers rott in hell. #JusticeForArshadSharif

Meanwhile, fans flooded social platforms with heartwarming messages for investigative journalist. Fans mourned his demise by stating 'legends never die', while other prayed for his soul.

Here’s how people reacted:

On 22nd Feb 2022, Arshad Sharif celebrated his 49th Birthday in Moscow while traveling along with PM Imran Khan; today he would have turned 50 - Will Killers of Arshad Sharif never meet Justice? Can Pakistan move beyond this difficult point without exposing these killers?

آج شہید ارشد شریف بھائی کا 50 واں یومِ پیدائش ہے ، وہ شیر کی زندگی جی کے گیدڑوں کے غول کو سکھا گیا کہ غیرت کس بَلا کا نام ہے ، وہ بتا گیا کہ شیر تاقیامت شیر کہلائے گا اور ہمیشہ زندہ و جاوید رہے گا - ایصالِ ثواب کی درخواست 🤲🤲🤲

Happy 50th abba ✨

Happy 50th abba ✨

I miss you more than words can say, I love you more than you will ever know. Counting the days till we meet again. Will hold a place for you in my heart until then ♥️ #HappyBirthdayArshadSharif #ArshadSharif #ArshadSharifShaheed

Happy 50th birthday in heaven @arsched 😭🤲🏻

Happy 50th birthday in heaven

May ALLAH pak keep your grave a peaceful place and May He keep your soul happiest in jannah ameen 🤲🏻❤️ #HBDArshadSharif

@naeemzarrar

رونا نہیں تھا مجھے دعا لکھنی تھی

رونا نہیں تھا مجھے دعا لکھنی تھی

درد مشترک نے رولایا بوہت مگر