06:52 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
Punjab police launch app to recover stolen mobile phones
LAHORE – The Punjab police department has launched a new mobile application to track the theft mobile phones and prevent their sales in the market.

The Capital City Police Lahore has developed the application named ‘e-Gadget Monitoring System’ in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Users can download it from both the Google Playstore and iOS App Store.

Mobile phones traders will be able to register themselves using the e-Gadget app. Shopkeepers will store the IMEI numbers of each unit in the app to develop a database for the stolen gadgets.

In case a mobile phone is stolen, the app will issue a notification to police that will instantly registered an FIR.

A police official said that the stolen phones are sold and purchased easily in the market as their data is not available online.

He said that the initiative will be expanded to other cities of Punjab after it gets success in the provincial capital.

Customers will be able to use the app to get verification about the device they are purchasing. 

