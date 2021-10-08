National T20 Cup – Sharjeel, Rumman guide Sindh to 45-run victory against Southern Punjab

LAHORE – Sindh Friday defeated Southern Punjab by 45 runs in match 24 in the National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium.

Sharjeel Khan’s quality innings of 101 runs and Rumman Raees’ three-wicket haul sealed Sindh’s victory against Southern Punjab.

Sindh’s bowling line removed all players of the rival team at 151 runs in 18.5 overs, far from the target of 197 runs.

Earlier, Southern Punjab won the toss and elected to field first.

Sharjeel Khan's thrilling batting helped Sindh set a giant target of 197 runs for Southern Punjab.

Sharjeel Khan brings up his 💯 in style with a six! pic.twitter.com/osT85dwU5T — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 8, 2021

Sharjeel Khan gave a strong opening standup before he was removed by Naseem Shah. Later, Shan Masood (22) and Saud Shakeel (26) maintained the performance to set a tough target for the rival team.