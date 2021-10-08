Schedule for Pakistan matches in T20 World Cup announced

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday shared the schedule for the Pakistan matches in the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.

All matches to start at 1900 Pakistan time, it said in a statement. The tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates from 17 October to 14 November. Pakistan is in Group 2 and will open their campaign against India on 24 October at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Schedule of Pakistan’s matches in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

24 Oct – Pakistan v India, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

26 Oct – Pakistan v New Zealand, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

29 Oct – Pakistan v Afghanistan, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

2 Nov – Pakistan v A2, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium, Abdu Dhabi

7 Nov –Pakistan v B1, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final schedule:

10 Nov – 1st semi-final, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

11 Nov – 2nd semi-final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

14 Nov – Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai  

