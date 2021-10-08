Pakistan make changes in T20 World Cup squad

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made changes in the squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, it emerged on Friday.

Reports said that left-armer Fakhar Zaman will replace Sohaib Maqsood while Mohammad Hosnain has been dropped to include emerged star Shahnawaz Dahani.

Furthermore, former skipper Sarfraz Ahmed had been named in the new squad as he will replace underfire Azam Khan. Haider Ali has also been included in the team.

The changes have been made in light of the performance of the players in the National T20 Cup.

Meanwhile, it is also uncertain whether all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who has recently recovered from dengue fever, would join the team.

The Pakistan T20 World Cup squad, led by Babar Azam, will depart for Dubai on October 15 as Men in Green hope to make a strong show after getting abandoned by two countries.

Details shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated that the men’s national squad will depart via a chartered flight. The Pakistan squad members will shift from one Covid ‘bubble’ to another after the National T20 Cup on October 13.

The team will gather in the Punjab capital and will quarantine for seven days at a local accommodation facility while the team members will be allowed to bring their families.

The much-awaited mega cricket event will continue from October 17 to November 14. The bowling consultant of Shaheen’s, Vernon Philander, will arrive in Pakistan on Thursday while Matthew Hayden, the batting consultant will join the squad on October 15 in the Emirates.

Pakistan's New T20 World Cup squad

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman