Rain stopped play, England managed 131/6 against Pakistan in first T20I

MANCHESTER - England were 131/6 with 3.5 overs remaining to play in the first innings of the first T20 match against Pakistan when the rains put a halt to the game and pitch has been covered.

Earlier, Pakistan won toss and decided to bowl first against England. After a 1-0 defeat in the Test series, Pakistan are looking to overturn their fortunes now.

Babar Azam’s team is having a mix of experience and youth. Mohammad Hafeez (39), is the oldest member while 17-year-old Naseem Shah, who had a quiet Test outing, is the youngest.

.@babarazam258 talks about the challenge that will be posed by the hosts England in the T20I series and Pakistan’s preparations for the next @T20WorldCup. FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/SsnJ5lmJHR#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/rP8qNXl3GQ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 27, 2020

While, England, on the other hand, are looking to continue the winning momentum, this time under the leadership of Eoin Morgan. England’s World Cup-winning captain will also be on a high, having led the ODI team to an impressive series win against Ireland.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi

England: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Joe Denly, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

Where will England vs Pakistan 1st T20I be played?

The venue for England vs Pakistan 1st T20I is The Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

Match Timings of Ist T20I?

The England vs Pakistan 1st T20I will begin at 10:pm PST and 6:00 pm local time.

Which TV channels will live telecast match?

The match will be telecast live on Ten Sports, Sony Six HD and Sony Six channels.

How to watch live streaming?

You can also watch the live streaming of England vs Pakistan 1st T20I on Sony Liv website, app and airtel stream. For all match live score updates, Follow dailypakistan.com.pk