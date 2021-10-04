PAKvIND: All tickets of the world’s biggest T20 clash sold out
Share
DUBAI - The tickets for the much-anticipated cricket match between Pakistan and India have been sold out within hours of being put up on sale.
The arch-rivals will lock horns at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24 in what is dubbed as the biggest clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
Tickets for all sections including General, General East, Premium, Pavilion East, and Platinum are now unavailable on the Platinumlist website, where they were put on sale.
Cricket fans from across the world are flocking to Oman and the UAE for the mega cricket event, which kicks off in Muscat on October 17 and will conclude in Dubai in November 14.
The stadiums in the UAE will operate at 70 percent capacity to accommodate most cricket fans amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Play cricket aggressively, PM Imran advises ... 10:55 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged the Pakistan cricket team to play aggressively as the ...
- Hussain Asghar steps down as NAB’s deputy chief08:35 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan confesses to taking drugs for four ...08:20 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- PAKvIND: All tickets of the world’s biggest T20 clash sold out08:04 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- PM Imran sets up high-level cell to investigate Pakistanis named in ...07:43 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- India to pay Rs50,000 compensation for each Covid-19 death07:27 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- Jannat Mirza gives a 60-second tour of Skardu (VIDEO)05:21 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- Maya Ali looks drop-dead gorgeous in latest photoshoot03:31 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- HIba Bukhari enchants the audience with her singing skills03:00 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021