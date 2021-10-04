PAKvIND: All tickets of the world’s biggest T20 clash sold out

PAKvIND: All tickets of the world's biggest T20 clash sold out
DUBAI - The tickets for the much-anticipated cricket match between Pakistan and India have been sold out within hours of being put up on sale.

The arch-rivals will lock horns at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24 in what is dubbed as the biggest clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Tickets for all sections including General, General East, Premium, Pavilion East, and Platinum are now unavailable on the Platinumlist website, where they were put on sale.

Cricket fans from across the world are flocking to Oman and the UAE for the mega cricket event, which kicks off in Muscat on October 17 and will conclude in Dubai in November 14.

The stadiums in the UAE will operate at 70 percent capacity to accommodate most cricket fans amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

