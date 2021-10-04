Hussain Asghar steps down as NAB’s deputy chief

ISLAMABAD – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar has resigned from his post, it emerged on Monday.

Reports said that Hussain Asghar sent his resignation to President Arif Alvi.

It comes after, according to reports, NAB Lahore had sent a letter to NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal seeking an inquiry against its deputy chairman.

NAB Lahore has launched an inquiry against Hussain Asghar over ghost recruitment as Commandant Police Lahore.