Hussain Asghar steps down as NAB’s deputy chief

08:35 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
Hussain Asghar steps down as NAB’s deputy chief
Share

ISLAMABAD – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar has resigned from his post, it emerged on Monday.

Reports said that Hussain Asghar sent his resignation to President Arif Alvi.

It comes after, according to reports, NAB Lahore had sent a letter to NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal seeking an inquiry against its deputy chairman.

NAB Lahore has launched an inquiry against Hussain Asghar over ghost recruitment as Commandant Police Lahore.

Info Minister's brother Faisal Chaudhry made NAB ... 10:26 AM | 21 Sep, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry's brother Barrister Faisal Chaudhry ...

More From This Category
PM Imran sets up high-level cell to investigate ...
07:43 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
Nepra increases power tariff by Rs1.72 per unit
05:00 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
Pandora Papers: Pakistani media moguls named in ...
02:30 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
‘Nawaz Sharif gets second Covid shot in ...
12:48 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
Ishaq Dar’s son responds after being named in ...
12:16 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in terrorist ...
11:53 AM | 4 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan confesses to taking drugs for four years
08:20 PM | 4 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr