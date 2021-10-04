Shakira, Claudia Schiffer, Tendulkar caught up in storm triggered by Pandora Papers
Web Desk
09:15 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
Shakira, Claudia Schiffer, Tendulkar caught up in storm triggered by Pandora Papers
Share

Pandora Papers have taken the world by storm as prominent world leaders and top celebrities are now facing allegations of corruption, tax evasion and money laundering.

Shakira, Sachin Tendulkar and Claudia Schiffer are also among those at the heart of the controversy. They are issuing clarifications about their hidden assets.

It is alleged in the papers, studied by journalists from more than 100 news outlets, the Colombian singer placed assets in offshore entities in the British Virgin Islands.

However, an attorney for Shakira has stated that the 44-year-old had declared her companies, which do not provide tax advantages, according to ICIJ.

Claudia Schiffer, one of the six Original Supermodels who ruled the runway in the 1990s, has been reported to have made a fortune by way of six offshore corporations.

Moreover, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has also been named in the papers along with his family as owners of an offshore company, Saas International Limited, in the British Virgin Islands, according to The Indian Express. The corporation was liquidated in 2016, three months after the Panama Papers were released.

Pandora Papers - Jackie Shroff, family linked to ... 05:30 PM | 4 Oct, 2021

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is making headlines as he has reportedly been named as the 'prime beneficiary' of a trust ...

More From This Category
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan confesses to ...
08:20 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
Jannat Mirza gives a 60-second tour of Skardu ...
05:21 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
Maya Ali looks drop-dead gorgeous in latest ...
03:31 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
HIba Bukhari enchants the audience with her ...
03:00 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
Noor Hassan and Rabab Hashim pair up for upcoming ...
04:22 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
Pandora Papers - Jackie Shroff, family linked to ...
05:30 PM | 4 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shakira, Claudia Schiffer, Tendulkar caught up in storm triggered by Pandora Papers
09:15 PM | 4 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr