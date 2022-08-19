Most followed TikToker Khaby Lame is now an Italian citizen!

Noor Fatima
05:04 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
Most followed TikToker Khaby Lame is now an Italian citizen!
Source: Khaby Lame (Social media)
Share

Sensational social media star Khaby Lame, who is known as the most popular person on the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok, has become an Italian citizen.

Lame was born in Senegal then moved to Italy as a young child and was raised in the town of Chivasso, outside of Turin.

After the ceremony held on Wednesday in Chivasso, in which he was officially granted Italian citizenship, Lame recalled his childhood in a neighbourhood of Viale Palmiro Togliatti. Lame had to wait until he was an adult to become a citizen.

In Italy, it is necessary to have an Italian parent to obtain Italian citizenship, otherwise, the steps are often crucial and lengthy.

Lame started with the silent videos he shot to TikTok stardom and currently enjoys 148.5 million followers becoming an international star. Last June, he dethroned the American TikTok star Charlie D'Amelio and her 142 million subscribers.

The 22-year-old Senegalese YouTuber and TikTok star was born in a devout Muslim family in West Africa. His silent comical clips amassed more than 2.3 billion likes on social media.

Despite his worldwide success and ensuing sponsorship and endorsement contracts, Lame is proud of his humble origins.

Most-followed TikToker is a practicing Muslim and ... 09:40 PM | 5 Jul, 2022

Sensational social media star Khaby Lame, who is known as the most popular person on Chinese owned social media ...

More From This Category
Mathira sets temperature soaring with new bold ...
06:30 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
Celebrities set ramp ablaze with Kashee's bridal ...
06:00 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
Areeba Habib shares new hilarious video from ...
05:35 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
Sara Ali Khan gets dolled up by Pakistani stylist ...
04:05 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas flaunts her singing skills in new ...
03:33 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
Shahid Afridi enjoys cup of tea with scenic beauty
10:49 PM | 18 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mathira sets temperature soaring with new bold video
06:30 PM | 19 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr