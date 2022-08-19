Areeba Habib shares new hilarious video from Germany
Web Desk
05:35 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
Areeba Habib shares new hilarious video from Germany
Source: Areeba Habib (Instagram)
Share

Popular model-actor Areeba Habib is one of the most beautiful faces of the television industry. Despite being around for just a short while, she has solidified her place in the audiences’ hearts, thanks to her stunning looks and dazzling smile.

Documenting fun times in Germany with her husband Saadain, the Jalan actress gave a sneak peek of her adventurous life that included glimpses of scrumptious food, fun sights and much more.

Sharing an Instagram story, the Koi Chand Rakh star dropped a cool video where she was twirling and narrated that there is a legend that whoever spins here , good fortune becomes his/her future.

On the work front, Areeba Habib was praised for her performance in the drama serial Nehar co-starring Saboor Aly, Shafaat Ali and Osama Tahir.

Areeba Habib is all smiles in her new clicks from ... 07:20 PM | 16 Aug, 2022

Lollywood diva Areeba Habib has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly ...

More From This Category
Mathira sets temperature soaring with new bold ...
06:30 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
Celebrities set ramp ablaze with Kashee's bridal ...
06:00 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
Most followed TikToker Khaby Lame is now an ...
05:04 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
Sara Ali Khan gets dolled up by Pakistani stylist ...
04:05 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas flaunts her singing skills in new ...
03:33 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
Shahid Afridi enjoys cup of tea with scenic beauty
10:49 PM | 18 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mathira sets temperature soaring with new bold video
06:30 PM | 19 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr