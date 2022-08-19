Areeba Habib shares new hilarious video from Germany
Share
Popular model-actor Areeba Habib is one of the most beautiful faces of the television industry. Despite being around for just a short while, she has solidified her place in the audiences’ hearts, thanks to her stunning looks and dazzling smile.
Documenting fun times in Germany with her husband Saadain, the Jalan actress gave a sneak peek of her adventurous life that included glimpses of scrumptious food, fun sights and much more.
Sharing an Instagram story, the Koi Chand Rakh star dropped a cool video where she was twirling and narrated that there is a legend that whoever spins here , good fortune becomes his/her future.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Areeba Habib was praised for her performance in the drama serial Nehar co-starring Saboor Aly, Shafaat Ali and Osama Tahir.
Areeba Habib is all smiles in her new clicks from ... 07:20 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
Lollywood diva Areeba Habib has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly ...
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Shahbaz Gill sexually abused in police custody, says Imran Khan06:54 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022