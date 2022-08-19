Areeba Habib shares new hilarious video from Germany

Popular model-actor Areeba Habib is one of the most beautiful faces of the television industry. Despite being around for just a short while, she has solidified her place in the audiences’ hearts, thanks to her stunning looks and dazzling smile.

Documenting fun times in Germany with her husband Saadain, the Jalan actress gave a sneak peek of her adventurous life that included glimpses of scrumptious food, fun sights and much more.

Sharing an Instagram story, the Koi Chand Rakh star dropped a cool video where she was twirling and narrated that there is a legend that whoever spins here , good fortune becomes his/her future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Areeba Habib (@imareebahabib)

On the work front, Areeba Habib was praised for her performance in the drama serial Nehar co-starring Saboor Aly, Shafaat Ali and Osama Tahir.