Celebrities set ramp ablaze with Kashee's bridal collection
Makeup maestro Kashif Aslam and his younger sister Anum Aslam have reached the zenith of success with their brand "Kashee's".
From making waves in the makeup industry to the hair business, the brother-sister duo is continuously hustling and brimming with creativity and hard work as they take the plunge into bridal galore.
Kashee's recently held his first ever solo show 'Bridal Festive 2022' in Karachi. Needless to say, the ramp was nothing but a dazzling extravaganza with many celebrities setting the ramp ablaze.
Stunning bridal dresses based on the themes of Mayoon, Mehndi, Barat and Valima were shown at the ramp. Famous celebrities including Shagufta Ejaz, Shaista Lodhi, Nadia Hussain, Reema Khan, Neelam Muneer, Saba Faisal, Rabeeca Khan, Sarwat Gillani and many others walked on the ramp for Kashee’s Bridal Festive’22.
