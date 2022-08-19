Mathira sets temperature soaring with new bold video

Mathira has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it modelling or hosting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.

The bold and beautiful host has always stood out because of her confidence, boldness, and her attitude as she challenges the rigid norms of the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the 30-year-old actor posted a series of gorgeous videos that has been lauded for her glam look and daring nature.

"Talk dirty challenge ..????

I challenge @rosemohammed777

@ambreenroshan @dochinasid @mia.saburido @mehrozbaigofficial @elaine.atomic @therealhoopz ????????♥️????????", captioned the social media star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mathira M (@real_mathira)

