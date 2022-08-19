Mathira sets temperature soaring with new bold video
06:30 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
Mathira sets temperature soaring with new bold video
Source: Mathira (Instagram)
Mathira has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it modelling or hosting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.

The bold and beautiful host has always stood out because of her confidence, boldness, and her attitude as she challenges the rigid norms of the Pakistani entertainment industry. 

Turning to her Instagram handle, the 30-year-old actor posted a series of gorgeous videos that has been lauded for her glam look and daring nature.

"Talk dirty challenge ..????

I challenge @rosemohammed777

@ambreenroshan @dochinasid @mia.saburido @mehrozbaigofficial @elaine.atomic @therealhoopz ????????♥️????????", captioned the social media star.

Mathira says won't show her skin again

Bold and beautiful Mathira has always stood out because of her confidence, boldness, and her attitude as she challenges ...

