Mahira Khan’s new beach video goes viral

Lollywood diva Mahira Khan is among the elite superstars of Pakistan with her unmatched stardom and blockbuster projects under her belt.

Nowadays, the Bin Roye actress has been dropping sneak peek of US vacation with her son and needless to say, fans are loving Mahira's vacation style.

Taking to Instagram, the Superstar actor's latest video from her US trip with her son Azlan and friends is going viral on social media. The video of the exotic US getaway looks super dreamy

On the work front, Mahira recently starred in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, the film was previously scheduled to release in 2021. However, the film’s release got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was finally released on Eidul Adha. It is an action-comedy, the story of a notorious cop played by Fahad Mustafa. It has been getting raving reviews from the audience and the critics.