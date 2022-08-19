Mahira Khan’s new beach video goes viral
Share
Lollywood diva Mahira Khan is among the elite superstars of Pakistan with her unmatched stardom and blockbuster projects under her belt.
Nowadays, the Bin Roye actress has been dropping sneak peek of US vacation with her son and needless to say, fans are loving Mahira's vacation style.
Taking to Instagram, the Superstar actor's latest video from her US trip with her son Azlan and friends is going viral on social media. The video of the exotic US getaway looks super dreamy
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Mahira recently starred in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, the film was previously scheduled to release in 2021. However, the film’s release got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
It was finally released on Eidul Adha. It is an action-comedy, the story of a notorious cop played by Fahad Mustafa. It has been getting raving reviews from the audience and the critics.
Mahira Khan mocked as she posts throwback ... 10:41 AM | 10 Aug, 2022
Mahira Khan is undoubtedly the queen of Pakistan's showbiz industry. With a fair share of love comes public scrutiny, ...
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
-
- Shahbaz Gill sexually abused in police custody, says Imran Khan06:54 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
-
-
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022