Tiktoker Areeka Haq leaves fans stunned with skydiving video

DUBAI – Pakistani TikTok star and social media sensation Areeka Haq shared skydiving video in Dubai and needless to say, she is living the ultimate adventurous moment full of excitement.

The starlet, who amassed more than a 3.6million followers just on Instagram, regularly posts magnificent clicks and reels, giving fans an insight into her lavish life.

Nowadays, Haq is in Dubai, a global city on the Arabian Peninsula, to experience thrilling adventures.

Aur Mein Yhan Aasman Ki Unchaiyon Mein, she wrote in the caption while calling extreme sports a great experience

The picture and clips garnered love from social media users and are doing rounds on the internet.

Areeka Haq is one of the most famous tiktokers with 10.7 million followers on the short video platforms; she appeared in Asim Azhar’s music video and was nominated for best tiktoker category in the PISA awards last year.