Saba Qamar comes out in support of TikTok star Areeka Haq

At one point or another, we’ve all wanted to have a taste of what its like to live like the stars. Access to luxuries, fashionable clothes, the best makeup artists and the list goes on. However, they don’t always have it easy, especially in the age of Internet trolls. From fat-shaming to questioning their talent, these internet trolls will fill your comments section with rude, derogatory remarks that can be extremely frustrating.

Recently, a picture of Pakistani singer Asim Azhar and popular TikTok star Areeka Haq went viral on social media. The picture was from Azhar's upcoming song that features Areeka Haq in it.

However, many took to social media to troll Haq for appearing in the video. Soon after the comments were made, Azhar shared his two cents on the matter.

He called out people for their hypocrisy, saying, “Kamaal hai waise pehle depression aur mental health pe lectures dete hain aur kuch din baad khud kisi ko depression ka shikaar bana dete hain apni bullying aur nafrat se."

Apart from Asim, Superstar Saba Qamar also came to Haq's defence and shared, "Sometimes I fail to understand why is there so much hate in our society? Why can't we replace this 'hate' with 'love'."

@AsimAzharr I'm eagerly waiting for your upcoming music video! ❤️

Also, I'm proud of this little beautiful girl @areeqa__haq and all the other young talented people, trust me guys I'm your biggest cheerleader, no matter what! Keep Growing and Shining! Lots of love! 2/2 — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) June 27, 2020

She continued, "Let's all learn from this crucial time and be kind to each other because we've no idea what the other person is going through! Please learn to respect."

