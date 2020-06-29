Katy Perry opens up about suicidal thoughts

Katy Perry has opened up about having suicidal thoughts in 2017 following her split from Orlando Bloom and poor album sales. She felt clinically depressed as she realised she depended on getting validation for her music.

"My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up and up and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic," she said.

"I had given so much out, and it literally broke me in half. I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby daddy-to-be. And then I was excited about flying high off the next record, but the validation did not make me high, and so I just crashed."

The Roar singer went on to explain how her faith helped her recover. "It was so important for me to be broken so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way. And be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time.

"Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life, because if I did not find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped. But I found the ways to be grateful. If it gets really, really hard I walk around and say, 'I am grateful, I am grateful!'; even though I am in a sh***y mood."

Thankfully, the mommy-to-be explained how she finally feels like she's doing a lot better after struggling with her mental health her whole life.

"Hope has always been an option for me, because of my relationship with God and something that is bigger than me. Of course if I am the one controlling my destiny I am going to be the one driving it into the ground. My hope is that something bigger than me created me for a purpose and created me for a reason, and that I'm not disposable, and that every person that's been created has a purpose."

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!