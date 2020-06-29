Pakistan cricket Team reaches England for Test, T20I series
Sarfraz Ali
03:34 PM | 29 Jun, 2020
Pakistan cricket Team reaches England for Test, T20I series
Share

LAHORE - The Pakistan cricket team arrived in England on Monday for their three-match Test series and three T20Is matches.

The team will now undergo a 14-day quarantine period after which they can start training for their matches.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced a 29-member squad for the series.

However, ten Pakistani cricketers tested positive for coronavirus following which the PCB decided to send a 20-man squad to England.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a tweet, saying, "Pakistan men's team has arrived in England for their upcoming series that's due to begin on 30 July".

All the matches between England and Pakistan will be played in a bio-secure environment and no spectators will be allowed during the series.

In Test matches, Azhar Ali will be the captaining the Pakistani side for the first time in a Test series. Whereas While T20I series, Babar Azam will captain the Pakistan team.

More From This Category
Pakistan cricket Team reaches England for Test, ...
03:34 PM | 29 Jun, 2020
Pakistan team depart for England tour (VIDEO)
07:25 PM | 28 Jun, 2020
PCB releases details on Model Constitution for ...
06:57 PM | 28 Jun, 2020
Peshawar Zalmi announces Digital Camp to find ...
10:04 PM | 27 Jun, 2020
PCB names 20-player squad for England tour after ...
05:59 PM | 27 Jun, 2020
Peshawar Zalmi welcomes PCB’s decision of ...
04:39 PM | 27 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bilal Maqsood recovers from coronavirus
05:38 PM | 29 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr