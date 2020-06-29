Pakistan cricket Team reaches England for Test, T20I series

LAHORE - The Pakistan cricket team arrived in England on Monday for their three-match Test series and three T20Is matches.

The team will now undergo a 14-day quarantine period after which they can start training for their matches.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced a 29-member squad for the series.

Pakistan Cricket Team Leaves For England

Best Of Luck Team ❤

Stay Safe

#pakvseng pic.twitter.com/WDB92o6FBT — Azalfa Qureshi (@AzalfaQ) June 28, 2020

However, ten Pakistani cricketers tested positive for coronavirus following which the PCB decided to send a 20-man squad to England.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a tweet, saying, "Pakistan men's team has arrived in England for their upcoming series that's due to begin on 30 July".

Pakistan cricket team arrival at Worcester pic.twitter.com/b7a32Ut9yq — Abdul Majid Bhatti (@bhattimajid) June 28, 2020

All the matches between England and Pakistan will be played in a bio-secure environment and no spectators will be allowed during the series.

In Test matches, Azhar Ali will be the captaining the Pakistani side for the first time in a Test series. Whereas While T20I series, Babar Azam will captain the Pakistan team.