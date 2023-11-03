  

Qatar to host DICC T20 World Cup 2023 in Dec, says CEO Zahir Babar

11:25 AM | 3 Nov, 2023
Qatar to host DICC T20 World Cup 2023 in Dec, says CEO Zahir Babar

Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC) Chief Executive Officer Zahir ud Din Babar has said that the DICC T20 World Cup 2023 will roll into action from December 3 in Doha, Qatar.  

In this premier deaf cricket activity, Pakistan will open its campaign against Afghanistan in Qatar on December 4 while the inaugural match of the event will be played between South Africa and England on December 3.

Zahir said it is a historic moment for DICC to hold this premier deaf cricket activity in world famous sports country Qatar which has established its name among top notch sports facilities in the World.

He expressed his gratitude to honourable Sheikh AbdulAziz Saoud Al-Thani, President Qatar Cricket Association, who has taken special interest and extended all out support for holding of this mega event which is a step forward to further promote cricket among hearing impaired diehard cricketers.

“Due to special efforts and keen interest of Ahmad Mohd QT Al Subaey Chairman Deaf Cricket Sports Centre Qatar, deaf cricket is becoming a popular sport in Qatar with the involvement of its local cricketers,” said the DICC official.

He said the matches of the T20 World Cup will be organized at Asian Town International Cricket Stadium, which is known as a top cricket arena. “Christopher Raja, President Deaf Cricket Sports Centre, has put in tremendous efforts for making top class arrangements to organize the Cup in a befitting manner,” he added.

Replying to a question, he said: “Deaf cricket is a historic game as it has a unique history of being one hundred year old, as this sport was introduced among deaf cricketers in the world.”

About the format of the event, DICC CEO said that top eight countries affiliated with the DICC will feature in the event in which 19 matches will be played. “The DICC is striving hard for the cause deaf cricket around the globe and under the banner of International Cricket Council it has been able to expand the span of its international cricket activities across the world by engaging the affiliated member countries in a comprehensive activity programme,” said Zahir.

He said DICC chairman Stefan Pickowski has expressed his special thanks to the ICC for its patronage and cooperation to help address the cause of deaf cricket worldwide. “With ICC support, we have been able to assemble major countries of the world at one platform to launch collective efforts to take deaf cricket to new heights in years to come,” said the DICC official.

He said this 10-day World Cup will serve as an ideal platform for deaf players to showcase their talent and potential and to serve as inspiration for youthful deaf cricketers around the world.

Zahir said that the DICC is of the view that World T20 Cup in Qatar will be a way forward for the deaf cricketers in the region specially in the gulf states, where deaf cricketers are becoming popular with each passing day.

