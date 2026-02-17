Fatima Jinnah Medical College student jumps from hostel roof in Lahore

LAHORE – A final-year student at Fatima Jinnah Medical College allegedly jumped from the roof of her hostel, police confirmed.

The incident occurred today at 7:55am when a call was received reporting the fall. The student is a resident of Azad Kashmir, was staying in the college hostel. Police said she jumped from the third floor of the building.

Reports revealed that she had been suffering from significant depression and was reportedly distressed over her final-year exams. She had already completed one paper and was preparing for her second paper, scheduled for Friday, February 19.

The student’s condition is reported to be critical. Authorities continue to monitor her health closely, and further investigation is underway to understand the circumstances that led to this incident.