USA batsman breaks Ahmed Shehzad’s 12-year record with historic century in T20 World Cup

In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Canadian batter Yuvraj Samra smashed a century to break a 12-year-old world record previously held by Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad.

On Tuesday, Canada faced New Zealand national cricket team in the tournament.

Batting first, Canada posted 173 runs for the loss of four wickets in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a century by opener Yuvraj.

Yuvraj Samra became the youngest player to score a century in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. He played a brilliant innings of 110 runs off 65 balls against New Zealand.

The Canadian batter scored his century at the age of 19 years and 141 days, breaking Ahmed Shehzad’s world record.

Ahmed Shehzad had scored a century at the age of 22 years and 127 days against Bangladesh national cricket team in the 2014 T20 World Cup.

Moreover, Yuvraj also became the first player from an Associate nation to score a century in the Men’s T20 World Cup.

Chasing a target of 174 runs, New Zealand comfortably achieved the total in the 16th over with the loss of just two wickets, qualifying for the Super 8 stage from Group D.