Africa unites for Digital Transformation at Algeria’s Mega Tech Summit 2026

ALGIERS – Algeria is gearing up to host a groundbreaking continental technology summit next month as Global Africa Tech 2026 lands in Algiers, promising to reshape Africa’s digital future. Policymakers, top industry leaders, and global tech giants will converge at the International Conference Center to drive innovation, connectivity, and economic transformation across the continent.

Under the patronage of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, this summit marks a historic opportunity for Algeria to solidify its position as a regional hub for digital innovation and technological integration.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications in partnership with Algeria Telecom, highlights the country’s unwavering commitment to fast-tracking digital transformation and establishing itself as Africa’s platform for cutting-edge technology.

Algerian Minister of Post and Telecommunications, Sid Ali Zerrouki, emphasized that hosting Global Africa Tech reflects a bold vision to build a digitally unified Africa. The summit’s slogan, “All Networks, One Convergence,” signals a strategic plan to integrate terrestrial, satellite, and submarine networks, creating a secure, modern, and sustainable communications system capable of powering economic growth across the continent.

Attendees will dive into in-depth discussions on expanding terrestrial infrastructure and rolling out advanced fiber optic networks to ensure faster, higher-quality digital services.

The scale of the event is staggering: over 5,000 participants from 45 countries, including around 50 ministers, decision-makers, leading technology firms, and telecommunications experts, are expected to attend, making it one of the most significant tech gatherings in African history.