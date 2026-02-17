Hazim Bangwar’s team survives petrol bomb attack during anti-encroachment drive in Karachi

KARACHI – During an ongoing operation against illegal encroachments in Le Market, miscreants attacked Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar and his team with petrol bombs. Fortunately, all team members, including the Assistant Commissioner, remained safe.

Bangwar stated that the district administration had been targeting long-standing illegal encroachments and alleged mafia activities in Le Market and Aram Bagh when attackers suddenly emerged from nearby lanes with petrol bombs. He said the assailants tried to obstruct the operation and create fear, but the administration will not be intimidated by such tactics and operations will continue uninterrupted.

He emphasized that Le Market will be completely cleared and freed of all mafia influence. Expressing gratitude to Allah, he confirmed that no one was injured or killed in the attack.

The petrol bomb caused a fire in one shop, which was quickly controlled. Upon receiving the report, a large police contingent led by SSP City reached the scene. Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack, and strict legal action will be taken against them.

The SSP assured that the police will provide full security to the district administration during ongoing anti-encroachment operations.